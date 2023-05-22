A rainy day may have changed the graduation location for the 2023 Perkins-Tryon class, but spirits remained high as seniors began the long walk to their seats on Friday evening in the school gymnasium.
High school principal Brandon Poteet said it was the largest graduating class, with 105 students.
"Graduates, we look forward to celebrating each of you tonight," Poteet said. "I'm sure your journey to this point has been long, winding, exciting, uncomfortable, fun, frustrating, full of surprises and many other things. But, your journey has only just begun."
Graduation is an exciting time for students filled with hope for the future but sadness for the chapter closing before them. Most students grew up together and spent the past 14 years seeing the same faces in the classroom.
Class president Whitley Flynn told her classmates in her valedictorian speech never to have regrets; they had come a long way individually and as a class, overcoming hardships.
"Most of us have been together 12 or more years, and it's hard to say we will all be moving on to new things and making new friends," Whitley said. "These last 14 years, we have created some of our best memories ... so for the very last time, go Demons."
Flynn wiped away tears as she finished her speech and sat back in her seat. She was one of 15 valedictorians. Not everyone who was a valedictorian gave a speech, but the ones who did keep the crowd entertained.
When it came down to the big finale, the students stood up, straightened their gowns and waited for their names to be called. One by one, they accepted their diploma and handed Poteet a small gift as they walked past him.
It's a longstanding tradition for graduating seniors to plan something to hand the principal. Poteet shook their hand, received a marble and laughed as he placed it into his pocket.
As the final student received their diploma, the gym filled with excitement from the students — and families — who had bullhorns and face cutouts of their children to cheer them on.
"I hereby declare the class of 2023 eligible to receive a diploma of graduation from Perkins-Tryon High School," Poteet said. "Congratulations, graduates. You may now switch your tassels."
At the end of the ceremony, the students flipped their tassels from the right to the life side of their graduation caps and erupted into a cheer.
Poteet once again said he was proud of the student's achievements and was excited about their future endeavors.
