Over the last 10 years, Bobby Wintle and many others have worked to bring an exciting and unique event to Stillwater. The Mid South brought runners and cyclists from around the world to compete, make friends and experience the city.
Riders typically compete in extreme weather conditions, and Saturday was no exception with the coldest temperatures they’ve ever had for the race.
While it was bitterly cold, Leah Storm with The Red Dirt Jeep Club said this year was dryer than it usually is, even though it snowed the day before.
“This allowed for a faster pace of the racers and not as many broken bikes due to being mud-clogged,” she said. “In these types of years, we become more like cheerleaders with the ringing of cowbells and restocking aid stations.”
Wintle said the only injury he knows of was the returning two-time champion Payson McElveen, who broke his hand and collarbone. Wintle said he wrecked around mile 88.
“I think he had it in him to go three times,” Wintle said.
Cole Paton came in first, and Dennis VanWinden took second in the 100-mile ride. They are both part of the 2022 Orange Seal Off-Road team.
Paton told The Pure Gravel it was exciting and felt good to come in first place Saturday and that VanWinden coached him through the race.
“I felt good at the end. It was a Hail Mary into the headwind, but I just put my head down and tried not to look back,” he said.
VanWinden said Paton made a lot of progression in the last couple of months, and he was proud to see him take first place.
“This is the first of many more to come,” he said about Paton.
Becca Book said she completed The Mid South for the first time in 2020, but this was her first event since she broke her pelvis. She placed third in women’s single speed.
The 2022 Mid South featured new categories. One new category was the non-binary race, where Apollo Leonard placed first, Samuel Hansen placed second and Jonathan Neve placed third.
Wintle said he wanted every participant to feel like they had a place in The Mid South regardless of who they choose to love, their race, or their gender. He wanted it to be accessible to everyone.
“This weekend is proof that above all else, love wins,” Wintle said. “Love will always win.”
As each participant crossed the finish line, a hug or high-five was given by Wintle, who cheered everyone on – from the first person to cross to the last.
“When I hug them at the finish line, they give me something,” he said. “I can’t explain it.”
Oklahoma City resident Tony Aco placed last in the race. However, he had to stick with the race and overcome challenges to finish.
“Tony crashed 5 miles into the 102-mile course. The crash left his drivetrain wrecked, but instead of quitting, he did the rest of the race with one gear,” The Mid South posted on Facebook.
Wintle said this weekend was what he had hoped it would be for everyone who came to experience The Mid South.
“I truly believe we are just getting started,” he said.
Twitter: @AshlyndHuffman
