Staff report
The 11th annual Oklahoma Mission of Mercy held in Stillwater from Feb. 7-8 provided $1,483,735 worth of free dental care to more than 1,200 patients, an average of $1,193 per person.
Stillwater area dentists Walter Coffey, Darrel Daugherty, LaMont Gee, Jessica Halley, Vincen Halley, Stephanie Kendrick, Christopher Leslie, Clint Metcalf, Robert Moore, Jason Walker, Jennifer Walker and Jennifer Enmeir were among those who donated their services. They were among more than 2,000 volunteers who helped put on the event.
“The 11th annual Oklahoma Mission of Mercy was a huge success, thanks to the hundreds of dental professionals and general volunteers who donated their time and skills to provide care to Oklahomans in need,” said Dr. Daniel Wilguess, Oklahoma Dental Association president and 2020 Oklahoma Mission of Mercy co-chair in a release. “Year after year this event brings volunteers together to serve communities and alleviate pain to those in need by providing critical care, while educating patients on how to prioritize oral health in the future.”
