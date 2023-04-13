For Ukrainians and the millions of refugees displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, war is more than just a political conflict.
This is the message director Janek Ambros hopes to convey with his documentary “Ukrainians in Exile,” which will play at Red Dirt Film Festival this Sunday at 5 p.m. in the Sheerar Cultural Center.
Produced by two-time Oscar winner Janusz Kaminski, the film features footage of Ukrainian refugees, Russian troops and relief efforts at the Polish-Ukrainian border. These images are accompanied by a simple narration provided by “Anya,” an anonymous Ukrainian woman who remained in her home country during the invasion.
Throughout the documentary, she shares the devastating impact that the war has had on innocent civilians. Her perspective drives the film’s central theme – that Russia’s war on Ukraine is not just a political issue, but a humanitarian one.
“It’s not a war anymore, it’s a crime,” she said. “It’s a crime against Ukraine, against humanity.”
The film places a strong focus on the experiences of refugees and the difficulties of parting with loved ones back home.
“I really just wanted to show Anya’s story and the story of the people who left and how she felt about that,” Ambros said. “Sometimes people can think so much about the geopolitics and the negotiations…it’s more so just about these people that need help.”
When the invasion began, Ambros, who is Polish, knew he could no longer watch from afar. In March of 2022, he traveled to Przemyśl, Poland and spent two and a half weeks on the border providing humanitarian aid to refugees.
“I felt hopeless in the situation, and having that Eastern European kinship I felt very compelled to help in some way,” he said.
Though Ambros did not travel to the border with the intent to make a film, he quickly found himself recording parts of the process. His approach was unconventional – rather than mapping out a full script, he simply filmed what he witnessed from afar.
“I didn’t want to intrude on anybody,” he said. “A lot of these people had just left their home, they had no idea what was going to happen, they had left relatives behind…so I just shot what I saw. That’s it.”
From that footage, “Ukrainians in Exile” was born – a short, simple documentary that provides a raw and honest look into the state of Przemyśl early in the war.
Despite the film’s heavy tone, its focus on the compassion of neighboring areas leaves the audience with a sense of hope that is inspired by Ambros’ experience in Poland.
“I was really grateful to see Poland being so helpful on the border,” Ambros said. “It’s obviously devastating and horrible for the people that were forced to leave Ukraine but it was also nice to see the support that they had, especially in those early days when there were tens of thousands of people coming through.”
Throughout the documentary, Anya’s narration urges other countries to extend the same support to people in need.
Ambros’ mission goes beyond Ukraine – he hopes that his film also brings more awareness to the struggles of refugees across the globe.
“Hopefully this encourages people to think not just about helping the Ukraine refugees, but refugees more broadly,” Ambros said. “I think as the richest country in the world we could probably do a better job of helping them, and maybe even take a step back from creating the issues that cause rampant amounts of refugees. The takeaway is really about being mindful of refugees globally.”
To donate to the refugee relief effort, Ambros recommends Razom Ukraine, a nonprofit that provides supplies, assistance and support for people impacted by the war in Ukraine.
