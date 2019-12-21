Morrison Bands perform Christmas songs old and new

The evening of Dec. 12 at the Event Center, the fifth- and sixth- grade band began with the old favorite “Jingle Bells,” tapping their heels in time. The harmonizing made the simple tune elegant.
Conductor T. J. Partin explained that the musicians had only been playing since September, and was larger than usual, with 20 students.
“We Wish You a Merry Christmas” also had parts, with wandering descants which made the familiar carol resound with harmony. Lastly, they performed the peppy “Up on the Housetop.”
The seventh and eighth grade band was comprised of five musicians, one who was unable to attend. High schooler Clayton Bonds played the baritone in his place. “They might seem small,” Partin said, “but they are mighty!”
They started off with the tender “Away in a Manger” and solemn “Silent Night” medley. The baritone complemented the melody and alto with its rich bass notes.
Next, they played the ancient carol, “Angels We Have Heard on High.” The plaintive “Glo-o-o-ria” was supported by the unison notes alternating with the harmony. They finished with the jubilant “Deck the Halls” which featured minor chords that gave it a melodious flair.
Ninth through 12th graders had been busy preparing to march and play in the first annual Morrison Parade of Lights.
Partin encouraged the audience to sing along as the band took off with the swinging “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” The contemporary carol transformed into a march accented by the percussion.
A French carol, “Echoes de Noel” featured muted echoes following the melody. “We’ll jump right into ‘Jingle Bell Rock’”! Partin proclaimed, as the band blared the lively air. The song included a slower, connected interlude, then resumed the bouncy verse.
Partin introduced “I Saw Three Ships” as a very old English tune, that the students had never heard before. The lilting melody transitioned into a lively march for a few measures, with strong drumbeats. The number ended unexpectedly with pretty trills.
Partin introduced the three seniors, noting it would be their last Christmas Concert.
The program ended on a silly note, with a medley of “Jingle Bells,” “Nothing for Christmas,” “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” and “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.” There was an authentic whip cracking, and the clicking of the hooves of the reindeer, as they galloped.
The “Funny Favorites” ended with a shout: “MERRY CHRISTMAS!”
The fifth- and sixth-grade band included flutes: Eryn Williams, Samantha Payne, Sarah Draper, Clarie Kastner, Alissa Spiva. Alto saxophones were Jahiem Johnson, Nolen Anson, Taylor Nelson, Jamison Morton.
Clarinets were Emma Leigh, Mya Mitchell, Meghan Jauch. Trumpet players were Koltiin Smith and Gracie Coe. Trombonists were Joseph Sample and Tyler Barron.
Percussion were Jaqi Williams, Flint Bruner, Taleah Williams and Kaid Benes.
Seventh and eighth grade band were clarinets: Keith Kirkpatrick, and Memphis Hoover. Saxophones were Joelee Woods and Addison Motes. Baritone was TaKyah Burch, who was unable to attend.
The ninth- through twelfth-grade band included flutes: Kylie Casey, Katie Harris, and Ashlyn Holba. Alto sax was Britney Nelson. Trombone was Bradley Carr.
Baritone was Clayton Bonds. Clarinets were Raylee Brown, Dannielle Holman, Jade Oswalt. Trumpets were Lucus Harris and Jason Luechtefeld.
Percussion were Jaden Andrew, Sage Christian, Alex Mosena, Audrey Pegg, Paul Sisney and Stevie Young.
Amy Keith lives near, and writes about, the town of Morrison.
