Morrison color guard member to perform at Citrus Bowl in Orlando

In a year that will see Morrison High School with color guard performers for the first time since 1994, an MHS junior now has the opportunity to perform at a major college football bowl game on national television.
Taylor Kienholz, the daughter of Jody and Ron Kienholz, attended the Spintronix camp in mid-July in Fayette, Missouri, with her mother.
Taylor has only been doing color guard for the past six weeks, she said, but has been dancing since she was a little girl. The Spintronix camp was an opportunity for Taylor to get more experience as a member of the color guard. Her mother also gained a certification as a coach at the camp, and will coach the color guard in Morrison as it returns this fall.
The camp was held July 15-19, and following a performance on the final day, a special announcement was made about a group that was going to be performing at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, which will be on New Year’s Day. Twelve participants of the camp were selected, including Taylor. She was one of only three chosen from Oklahoma.
It was the opportunity to participate in something that will be seen by thousands of people that first made Taylor realize what the opportunity meant.
“It didn’t affect me at first until I heard the words ‘national television,’” Taylor said. “The world stopped, and it was just so exciting.”
Jody was filming the moment for the director, so she didn’t get to react when it was announced, but said Taylor was over the moon about getting picked.
“I felt sorry for the kids who didn’t get picked,” Jody said. “But I thought she was going to cry … it took me 24 hours to peel her off the ceiling. She was so excited.”
The trip to Orlando will include a trip to Universal Studios, Disney World and spending New Year’s Eve by the pool. Jody said it was Taylor’s work ethic that paid off.
“It really took me by surprise. She gets to take her family with her, so for us, it’s like, ‘Wow, it’s a big deal.’ I was surprised, but I’m not surprised,” Jody said. “She works really hard, she puts a lot of stress on herself because she expects perfection and if she falls below that, she gets upset.”
Taylor said it took the director by surprise that she didn’t have much experience, but that the director said Taylor has a certain magic that draws people in during a performance. The director was also able to see that Taylor was a talented dancer. Taylor said she is most excited to meet new friends and perform with them during the game.
Taylor will then be a member of the Morrison color guard in the fall, along with Cami Leedey, Jaden Andrew, Lacie Oswalt, Alex Mosena, Nicole Spradling. Jody said she hopes having a color guard again will lead to more people trying out, as well as putting more attention on the band under director T.J. Partin.
