A Morrison man was injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle wreck on US Highway 64.
Garret Gumm, 20, was hospitalized in critical condition with head injuries, according to the Department of Public Safety report.
Gumm was eastbound about 6 miles east of Morrison on County Road 305 just after 8 a.m.
According to the report, Gumm’s 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis departed the roadway to the right before overcorrecting and striking a tree. He was pinned for about 20 minutes before being extricated by the Pawnee Fire Department.
The cause of the wreck and Gumm’s condition at the time of the wreck remains under investigation. According the report, the weather was clear and the roadway was dry. Seatbelts were equipped but not in use.
Gumm was transported by Pawnee County EMS to St. John’s Medical Center in Tulsa.
Pawnee Fire, Pawnee EMS, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Mediflight responded to the wreck.
