Morrison Elementary teachers and administrators teamed up with the Noble County Bikers Association to serve pancakes to 175 hungry folks. That’s one huge pile of pancakes!
On Aug. 17, schoolkids, younger siblings, parents, grandparents and staff were served in the elementary cafeteria. Pancakes, sausage, coffee, juice, milk and water were on the menu.
The event raised $1,555, which will be used for purchasing classroom materials.
“It was a huge success! We had more community involvement this year than in the previous years of the event,” Morrison Elementary Principal Christy Williams said.
Morrison Block Party offers more each year
Morrison’s BIG event of the year is just around the corner! Be sure to mark your calendar for Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It just keeps getting bigger every year!
For early risers, the American Legion will hold their traditional Pancake Breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at the American Legion Hut on Woolsey. There will be sausage patties, and drinks available. Donations are much appreciated!
There will be Turtle Races and Foot Races for the youngsters at 10 a.m.
There also will be a Walk, Run, Roll at 7 a.m. starting at the Veterans Memorial sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Cost is $15 and proceeds go to support our veterans.
Registration begins at 6:30 a.m., but if you pre-register by Friday you will receive a free T-shirt. Call Quatie Jorgensen at 918-533-8517 or Jennifer Wehrenberg at 405-742-8575.
The Block Party will feature a Bouncy House, vendor trucks, refreshments, music, and crafts.
There will be a large number of booths and vendors, so sign up early! A DJ will be emceeing the events and announcing the winners of the cash drawings every 30 minutes.
The Oklahoma National Guard is coming with entertainment for youngsters. Enjoy a game of Bingo, and you may win a great prize!
The parade is at noon, featuring Morrison businesses, classic cars, and school floats.
The football team, cheerleaders and MHS Conductor T.J. Partin’s marching band will be in the parade, too. The little kids will bring up the rear with the Push, Pedal and Pull.
To register a booth or sign up for the parade, call Judy McClure 405-880-0370 or Shawna Smith 580-724-9330 or Michelle Shiplett at 580-724-3511.
Don’t miss the fun! Find out for yourself what makes the town of Morrison a great place to live or visit!
Morrison’s Oak Grove Extension Homemakers prepares for Noble County Fair
The members of the Oak Grove Extension Homemakers are the oldest homemakers club in the county, established in 1923.
They are busier than ever, gearing up for the fair. They will be providing delicious meals, of chicken and noodles, taco salad, burgers, and homemade pies.
They also are working on exhibits including flowers, canned jellies, canned peaches and sewing exhibits. They began exhibiting on Wednesday.
They will have items in the Food Preservation, Baked Goods, Home Furnishings, Photography, and Home and Garden.
Another recent project was serving the Morrison Schools staff breakfast before school started. They also made goodie bags for the school staff.
Oak Grove’s members make a great effort to preserve and promote homemaking by providing a variety of services to the Morrison community.
Oak Grove meets every first Tuesday at 7 p.m. The location is either at the American Legion Hut or at a member’s home. There are about 20 members.
For more information about Oak Grove, contact Debbie Mote at 580-336-8860 or email ddmote@hotmail.com.
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
