On March 9, Tessa Freeman, a 16-year-old sophomore at Morrison High School, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She began chemotherapy March 10.
Tessa will continue intense chemotherapy to treat the cancer and also will need a bone marrow transplant. She will be hospitalized for the majority of the next nine months, with her family by her side.
Tessa’s father is Jared Freeman, Assistant Principal of Morrison Schools, and her mother Jennifer is an RN.
Donations are steadily coming in. If you have anything that you would like to add to the sale/auction, donations can be dropped off at the Morrison First Bank & Trust Company, Morrison Elementary School office, or you can connect with any of the event coordinators daily. All donations should be delivered or arrangements made to be picked up by Saturday, May 7.
This live auction will take place at Morrison Elementary School Cafeteria beginning at 7 p.m., Monday, May 9. The auction will be on Facebook. Live and offsite bidders, unable to attend, can call in to designated phone numbers to place bids. A roster for the sale will be announced and posted soon!
All items are tax deductible, as we are working with and through MCDA (Morrison Community Development Association.) Credit cards can be used (3% fee will be assessed) at the auction, for the dinner, and to purchase any of the #MorrisonStrong #NoBodyFightsAlone items.
We have an all-new #MorrisonStrong Tee available for $15. These can also be purchased and picked up along with other benefit items at the Morrison First Bank & Trust Company, McClures General Store and Flower Shop or any event coordinators. 100% of all proceeds will go to the Freeman family.
We will be offering local delivery and drive-through beginning at 4:30 p.m. To-go boxes will be provided for any that can’t stay to dine in with us. $15 plate includes several choices….burritos , tacos, taco salad, seasoned shredded chicken, ground beef, Mexican pork, seasoned shredded beef. Also served will be rice, beans, chips, queso, dessert and drink.
The Mexican buffet will start at 5 p.m. followed by the auction at 7 p.m. Once again, a HUGE THANKS to all from our small community and surrounding towns for the great outpouring of love and support for Tessa Freeman and her family.
If you would like to speak to the coordinators, please call 405-269-8167.
