Up until this year, no one in Morrison Schools had ever placed at the national level before in public speaking.
Additionally, no one had ever won a State FFA speaking contest twice in the same year – until MHS 10th-grader Caleb Horne.
Fifteen-year-old Horne is the son of Wes and Sharbee Horne, and has a sister, Daydree, age 7. His mother is the Morrison Elementary Counselor.
Last year, Horne won first in Oklahoma in the FFA Creed Public Speaking Division and the 8th-9th-10th General Agriculture Division. Since there is no national competition for the 8th-9th-10th General Agriculture Division, he devoted much energy into preparing for the Creed competition. This led to the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo toward the end of October this year.
At Nationals, he competed in the Preliminaries with representatives from each of the 50 states, and the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
Horne made the top two in his room to advance to the Semifinal Round. He placed in the top two against 16 others again to advance to the final round of competition.
The top four speakers competed in front of 600 to 800 people. All had to recite the FFA Creed and answer three questions that apply the Creed to societal issues, the economy, and production agriculture systems. This was before a panel of six judges.
Caleb Horne walked away as third best in the nation.
He went to Indianapolis, Indiana, from Oct. 28 through Nov. 2. Horne competed in three rounds of competition for the FFA Creed at Nationals (Preliminary/Semifinals/Finals). Morrison FFA chapter officers Allisyn Epperson, Kaylyn Raper, Laramie Coffey, Seneca Poulton, and Devyn Bales went with him. Ag teachers Hanna Minson and Lawson Thompson also accompanied him, along with Thompson’s wife Hannah.
They visited the Colts stadium (Lucas-Oil Stadium), as well as the Indianapolis-500 Speedway/Museum, and the National FFA Center.
Horne improved at public speaking and learned to think faster on his feet when persuading an argument in front of people. He got better at reaching various people and presenting different sides of an argument. This will help him with interviews, public speaking events, board reviews, salesmanship, and day-to-day conversations.
Agriculture education, lunch (of course), and math are his favorite subjects at MHS. Besides being a chapter officer in FFA, he is active in FCA, Academic Team, baseball, basketball, youth group, National History Day, School Mascot, Challenge Program, and JSHS Oklahoma-Kansas-Nebraska Science Fair.
While interested in the medical field, Horne is currently undecided on his career path. In his spare time, he enjoys fishing, baseball, attending church and youth group activities, visiting family – and FFA.
“I loved going to the FFA National Convention and can’t wait to go back next year! My favorite part was getting to meet and make friends with a bunch of new people from all over America,” Horne said.
“I loved getting to spend time and hang out with my friends and officer teammates from Morrison.”
He also likes to see the friends he has in other FFA chapters in Oklahoma.
“I want to give a huge shout-out to everyone who helped me accomplish this feat,” Horne said. “Most importantly, I want to thank God for the opportunities, friendships, experiences, and accomplishments He has allowed me to make and gain through FFA.”
A young man of faith, Horne said, “All the glory goes to Him for everything I have accomplished!”
Amy Keith lives near, and writes about, the town of Morrison.
