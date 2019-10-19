Morrison Elementary kids and teachers alike are happy to have new playground equipment and mulch.
“The first Friday we were here, we could come out by afternoon, because they have fixed a drainage problem. Last year we had to wait days or a week until we could go out,” Pre-K teacher Teresa Brunnemer said.
Morrison Elementary got the playground equipment late last spring from Westwood Elementary School in Stillwater.
Morrison’s new elementary school was finished in 2016, but for many reasons, a playground was not installed. Students were playing in the empty lot behind the school, and if it rained, they had to play inside for recess.
Westwood Elementary held a “Land Run” to donate various items from the recent demolition of the school. Morrison Elementary School was able to receive three large playground structures, which would have cost about $300,000 brand new.
Superintendent Brent Haken extends a special thank you to Ryan and Marcy Luter, National History Day students and parents, Luke and Ashley Kruse, Tim Taylor and Nathan Smith for assisting with the removal of the equipment in days following the Land Run.
Another thank you goes to Chris Ridge, Clay Keefer, Mike Alexander, Wayne Smith, Tim Taylor and Phil Berkenbile for preparing the area for installation.
Also a thank you to OG&E Sooner Power Plant workers for installing the three structures. Mulch was placed under the structures, as well.
Morrison Public Schools was awarded a Malzahn Family Affiliated Fund grant, which will allow for shade structures to be built over the playground, basketball goals and ADA accessible picnic tables to be installed.
Central Electric Cooperative awarded the school $2,500 to put in an ADA accessible sidewalk around the playground equipment, as well.
For more information, contact superintendent Brent Haken at brenthaken@morrisonps.com or 580-724-3341.
Lions Club Auction provides lively entertainment and raises funds
The Lions Club free brisket supper and auction was a great success again this year.
About 175 people came for supper on Oct. 8 at the Event Center.
There was a silent auction, which featured several gift certificates. At 7 p.m. there was a live auction, with Gregg Pickens of Stillwater as auctioneer.
A lot of big items were donated, including a circular saw, a large heater, two weed eaters, a leaf blower, and a set of four tires that sold for $600.
The baked goods were paired up with a bigger item and sold for $50 up to $100 or more. Carrie Alexander won the $500 shopping spree.
The auction raised approximately $9,000 to $10,000 for the Lions Club.
The funds will go back into the community and school, supporting National History Day, FFA, and “Any organization with a worthwhile cause,” Rick McSwain said. “It stays local. It was pretty nice work.”
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
