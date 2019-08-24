Mikala Joyce Mitchell was born 24 weeks premature on Dec. 4, 2001. She only weighed one pound and thirteen ounces.
Her lungs were not yet fully developed. She had issues with motor skills. She might have been blind. But Mikala’s mother, Sue Mitchell, never doubted that her daughter would make it.
Sue Mitchell placed Bible verse Jeremiah 29:11-13 above her baby’s incubator: “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you ... thoughts of peace ... to give you an expected end ... And ye shall seek me and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.”
The first night after Mikala was born at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, they summoned her mother down to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. They didn’t think Mikala was going to make it.
“I sat beside her and talked and sang to her, and her heart and breathing rates started going back up,” Sue Mitchell said.
Baby Mikala stayed four months in NICU. It wasn’t until she was two months old that her mother got to hold her for the first time.
“I was thankful that I got to hold her and I loved her so much,” Sue Mitchell said.
They brought her home on oxygen and she was only on it for about two weeks once home. She was about six months old when she reached a normal birth weight.
“It was very scary, but I knew she was going to be OK, because God gave me the Scripture Jeremiah 29:11-13. I am very blessed to have a healthy, beautiful, smart and kind-hearted daughter. She does not let anyone or anything get in her way,” Sue Mitchell said.
Mikala’s father is Anthony Mitchell (deceased). Her grandparents are Mary and John Frizzell of Morrison, and Alice and Shorty Mitchell of Yale.
“She is a rainbow baby, because I lost one from a miscarriage named John Allen,” Sue Mitchell said.
Mikala is 17 and is a junior at Morrison High School. She enjoys art, reading and playing the piano and drums. She has a dachshund named Sissy, and a cat named Tigger. Her favorite subjects in schools are art and English. She likes playing the drums in band, and “just hanging out with friends.”
She dreams of becoming an architect someday, and attended Architect Camp at Oklahoma State University this summer.
She is enrolling in computer-aided drafting this year. She also participates in National History Day and in the TRIO Talent Search at OSU. She plans to attend OSU after she graduates from MHS.
“Her daddy would be very proud of the young lady she has become,” Sue Mitchell said.
He passed away four years ago from a heart attack.
“Sometimes it is a struggle with my eyesight and motor skill problems, but I don’t let those things stop me from doing anything I want. I’ve never felt different from other kids just because I was born premature, I’ve always just been myself,” Mikala said.
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
