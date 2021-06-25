A car wreck Thursday night east of Perry resulted in multiple injuries and the death of a 17-year-old Morrison girl, according to a report from the Department of Public Safety.
According to the Trooper’s report, two vehicles were involved in a collision just after 11 p.m. on State Highway 64 about six miles east of Perry in Noble County.
There are not many details about the crash, which DPS reports as under investigation.
One vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai Sonata only had a driver listed and that name was withheld because next of kin had not been notified. The driver was transported to Stillwater Medical with leg and trunk injuries.
The other vehicle, a 2020 Ford Mustang, was driven by 23-year-old Bailey Pierce of Perry. She had three passengers, all teenagers whose names were withheld. The 17-year-old was transported by helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she succumbed to injuries Friday, according to DPS.
A 15-year-old from Morrison was transported by Perry EMS to St. Mary’s Hospital in Enid with head and leg injuries and another 15-year-old was transported to OU Medical Center with trunk, arm and leg injuries and listed in critical condition.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Noble County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene.
