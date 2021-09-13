A 15-year-old girl from Morrison was injured last week while driving a 2019 Honda TRX-420 All-terrain vehicle, carrying three other juveniles.
They were westbound on Knob Hill at a high rate of speed and lost control, rolling one time and came to rest on its top, according to the Department of Public Safety.
All the minors were ejected an unknown distance.
The three passengers weren't injured but the driver was admitted in guarded condition with head, trunk internal and trunk external injuries.
The condition of the driver at the time of the collision was listed as apparently normal, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report listed unsafe speeds as the cause of collision.
