A Morrison woman was injured in a single-vehicle collision Saturday, east of Pawnee.
Misty Goff, 28, was transported by helicopter to St. Francis in Tulsa with head, leg and trunk internal injuries.
According to the Department of Public Safety report, Goff was westbound on US 64 when she failed to negotiate a curve, overcorrected and impacted a tree.
The crash was investigated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Pawnee County Sheriff Department, Pawnee EMS, Pawnee Fire Department and AirEvac.
