Bothersome insects breeding mere feet away from a porch or patio sounds like an outdoor-loving homeowner’s worst nightmare.
With recent strong rainfall contributing to bug-friendly conditions, residents of Stillwater should be on alert for mosquitoes and septic gnats taking advantage of prime territory cropping up around homes.
Dr. Bruce Noden, a professor at Oklahoma State and researcher of ticks and mosquitoes, says mosquito breeding grounds can be inconspicuous.
“If you think about your backyard, think about anything that can hold water,” Noden said. “Buckets, drains that don’t drain, those plastic pipes that come off the (downspouts). Those all have water that collects in there. It’s very nutritious for mosquitoes. I’ve had mosquitoes in my backyard and they came right from there.”
It is said that mosquitoes can lay their larvae in as little as a tablespoon of water. Noden says mosquitoes can breed in just about anything. He has seen mosquito larvae in water collected in the cow’s hoof print.
Not all insect breeding grounds are, well, on the ground.
While it is not too common, mosquitoes can find their way into faulty underground septic tanks where they lay larvae which will eventually emerge as adults.
“There are cases where there are,” Matthew Jones, the Salesman and General Manager of Red Dirt Septic, said. “Whether the lid is damaged, poor maintenance on the system. Then there’s access for it ... if the lid is off or poor maintenance on the system and it’s really shallow and there’s damage to the tank then we have mosquitoes.”
While mosquitoes can be found in septic tanks, Jones said it is relatively uncommon. Insects in septic tanks, however, and specifically septic gnats, are common in the warm months.
“We see it a lot,” Jones said. “Springtime. But it’s typically a seasonal thing that goes away once bugs die off or you spray your yard or the ground dries out and summer time hits.”
Culex mosquitoes, the type that usually bites humans, find the type of environment provided by septic tanks optimal for breeding.
“They know its going to be a healthy place for them to lay their eggs and that their babies will be fine,” Noden said. “They go in there and lay their eggs. Not a lot of predators.”
Jones says septic tanks in their first three or four years usually have a water layer on the surface. The sludge-filled reservoirs eventually form a crust but still maintain the dark, damp environment sought by creepy crawlies looking to avoid the summer heat.
Whether insects are on the ground or above it, homeowners can mitigate the risk of nuisance insects breeding around their homes by spilling anything that could collect small pools of water and ensuring the clean outs and lids on their septic tanks are intact and secured.
Insects don’t pose a threat to the structure or viability of septic tanks. It can, however, be worth removing ways for insects to breed for comfort and reducing disease risk.
“They’re not harming anything,” Noden said. “The only thing is you will notice they are around. Then they become a risk.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.