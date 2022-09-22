Most pharmacies in Stillwater and many around Payne County are equipped with the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters, according to information gathered by the News Press.
The boosters are tailored to offer more defense against the Omicron variant that largely makes up reported cases in Oklahoma. So far, only Pfizer and Moderna are authorized to provide the boosters.
Most pharmacies will require scheduling an appointment. Some pharmacies may have only one brand of the booster, but several have both. More information can be found at vaccines.gov.
CDC recommends the bivalent booster for people 12 years and older who have received primary series doses. People 12-17 can only receive the Pfizer booster.
Cases continue to trend downward throughout the state. The new cases daily average fell in one week from 811 to 621. The confirmed active cases in the state fell by more than 1,300. The state, however, only tracks cases that have been reported to OSDH, meaning that many home tests are left out.
In the weekly report, OSDH also added 54 provisional deaths bringing the total count of Oklahoma deaths to COVID to 16,852. Those deaths could have occurred at any point within the last several months.
Confirmed active cases for Stillwater was 175, last reported on Sept. 18. Oklahoma State University’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 131 cases at the OSU-Stillwater campus on Sept. 14. The last day OSU reported fewer than 130 active cases was Aug. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.