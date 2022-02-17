On Feb. 17, 2020, Donna Brewer received the news her son, Patrick McGuire, had been murdered a day after she last saw him.
In the early morning hours, McGuire's mobile home was seen ablaze. A passerby pulled him from the trailer, but McGuire was already dead, according to reports.
The homicide was initially investigated as a suspicious death by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, but details from the murder quickly turned it into a homicide investigation with charges filed against two Stillwater residents.
Brewer said McGuire was an all-around good person, who was always willing to help.
“Oh, he was a hard-working, decent person. There wouldn’t be anything he wouldn’t do for you if he could,” she said. “If he was cold and he only had one shirt, he’d give it to ya.”
Brewer said her son loved music, and his music came before anything in his life, except his daughter.
When charges were filed, the family was hopeful justice would be served. But, on the day of the preliminary hearing for the two defendants, the charges were dismissed. Brewer said she was told this was due to a “pending investigation” and lack of evidence.
Now, two years later, nothing has changed in the case. Brewer said she wants answers.
"Well, it’s really a big downgrade on our justice system. You see on TV where … all of a sudden they caught somebody on different cases. You never hear anything over our way,” she said. “They have evidence, and they know, but they just don’t want to do nothing.”
Brewer said she feels like the DA and the judges in Stillwater have “passed it off” while waiting for more evidence. She said the family was told one of the suspects admitted to doing the shooting but claimed it was self-defense.
Assistant District Attorney Kevin Etherington said this isn’t considered a closed case, and there isn’t a statute of limitations for murder. This means when more evidence or information is found, charges can be refiled, which was why it was dismissed.
District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas previously told the News Press their office had a witness who told numerous versions of what happened the night McGuire died, and the witness couldn’t be put on the stand to testify.
Brewer said when she found out the charges against the two suspects were dropped due to pending investigation, she didn’t think it would be this long without a break in the case.
The original investigator, Rachell Savory, was transferred back to Internet Crimes Against Children, and the case was given to a different OSBI agent.
“We continue to work tirelessly in an effort to get the justice Patrick McGuire deserves,” said Brook Arbeitman, OSBI Public Information Officer “Our agents follow every lead that the OSBI receives."
Arbeitman said she knows someone out there knows something about the homicide and no detail is too small.
“They need to refile it, and they need to go ahead with it. Like I said, they’ve got evidence. All they’ve got to know is how to present it without the judge saying ‘ no, let’s not do it,’” Brewer said.
Brewer said she knows they have other cases, but she would like to see her son get justice and for those who killed him, to be punished.
“This has been going on long enough. They should have already done taking care of this. I’m pretty sure if they would have went ahead with it, they could've got some results,” she said.
Etherington said his office isn’t going to stop pursuing the case, and he’s hopeful more information will be given to either law enforcement or his office.
“There is not (a) statute of limitations for the crime of Murder in the first- degree in Oklahoma, and we are confident that at some point someone will come forth with credible information that will assist in holding those responsible accountable for their actions,” he said.
Brewer said she doesn’t want anyone to forget her son’s case, and she hopes justice will be brought to their family soon.
“It’s been hard. They miss him just as much as anybody … they took it pretty hard," Brewer said. "There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about Patrick.”
