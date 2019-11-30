Mothers unite to protect community children

Provided Heidi Gilbert, RN, and JoAnn Seamans bound by the loss of their sons, joined together to bring life-saving backpacks to every classroom in the area. The packs contain tourniquets, gauze, and other materials to help stop the loss of blood due to traumatic injury. As part of #GivingTuesday, you can sponsor a classroom backpack with a donation of $75 at www.smc-foundation.org/backpack