Motorcyclist accused of leading police on chase

A Red Rock resident was charged with attempting to elude in Stillwater.
Noah Keith Hinkle, 21, was arrested after a Stillwater Officer observed him traveling at a high rate of speed.
Sgt. James Hanson was conducting patrol at 1:59 a.m. Sept. 23 in the 200 block of S. Washington St. area.
“I heard what sounded like a motorcycle approaching my area at a high rate of speed. As northbound traffic was stopped at 3rd and Washington, I observed a black motorcycle travel left of center into the southbound lane,” Hanson alleged in the affidavit.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Hanson observed Hinkle corrected into the northbound lane, but almost crashed.
Hanson activated the emergency lights on his patrol car. Sgt. Hanson alleged he observed Hinkle fail to stop at the stop sign, and turned east on University Avenue.
“The motorcycle then continued east as I was attempting to catch up to it. The motorcycle then went left of center again into the westbound lane at University and Hester and passed three vehicles that were to its front,” Hanson wrote in the affidavit.
Hanson activated his siren to get Hinkle’s attention, Hinkle turned south on Knoblock Street and failed to stop at two more stop signs.
The affidavit said Hinkle failed to yield as Hanson attempted a traffic stop.
“The motorcycle failed to stop at the stop sign of Knoblock and 6th and turned west on 6th. The motorcycle continued west and then went left of center into the outside most eastbound lane on 6th,” Hanson wrote in the affidavit.
The affidavit said Hinkle was driving without regard for safety for pedestrians and oncoming traffic.
Hinkle turned south into an alley between Ramsey Street and Washington Street.
Just north of 8th Avenue Hinkle came to a stop and was ordered to the ground. He was taken into custody without incident.
