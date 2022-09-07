A motorcyclist was injured early Wednesday morning after colliding with a deer in the roadway near Ripley.
James Randall, 52 of Cushing, was about 1.5 north of State Highway 33 on State Highway 108 near Ripley when the wreck occurred around 6:16 a.m.
Randall was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson northbound when he struck the deer. He was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa and listed in fair condition with head and trunk injuries, according to the Department of Public Safety report.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Payne County Sheriff's Office and Cushing Fire Department responded to the wreck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.