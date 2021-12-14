The potential for an elevated fire risk is increasing across parts of Oklahoma.
The National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk bulletin for much of western and parts of northern Oklahoma. The risk isn’t as great in north-central Oklahoma as it is in the panhandle, but some of the conditions that lead to wildfires have increased.
Payne County remains in moderate drought conditions, just a step above abnormally dry but still below severe or extreme drought. What the county does have is a bit more of a fuel load than other parts of the state, meaning a lot of dry grass that can carry wildfires.
“A strong growing season supported by ample rainfall in May/June encouraged vigorous grass/forb (grass and grass-like plants) response,” the Oklahoma Forestry Service reports. “This resulted in a notable buildup of fine fuels that serve as the primary carrier of wildfire in most fuel types across Oklahoma. Multiple frost/freeze events have thrust this fuel load into dormancy coupled with strengthening drought is increasing overall fuel availability. Subsequently, the early season rains tapered off with dry conditions prevailing during the latter stages of the growing season.
“In short summary, both fire frequency and severity are expected to increase with seasonal expectations amplified by alignment of fire environment metrics including fuel loading, fuel moisture, weather outlooks and seasonal expectations.”
Wednesday could be particularly risky because of low humidity and high winds.
“Any wildfires that start will be very difficult to contain and extinguish,” according the NWS severe weather bulletin. “Outdoor burning or other activities that could lead to the start of fires should be avoided.”
Stillwater’s forecast from the National Weather Service is calling for a high of 77 with patchy blowing dust after 4 p.m. South winds will be between 18-28 miles per hour with gusts as high as 41 miles per hour.
There is a slight chance of thunderstorms later in the night.
