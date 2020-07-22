Mulhall man killed in Logan County crash

A Mulhall man was killed in a one-person motorcycle crash Saturday in Logan County.
Paul Fitzpatrick, 53, was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson northbound on U.S. Highway 77.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol report said Fitzpatrick came to a curve and was driving too fast, and departed the roadway to the right 213 feet before striking a ditch.
Fitzpatrick was pronounced dead on scene by Guthrie EMS. He had internal trunk and head injuries.
He was transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.
The report said the cause of the collision was due to excessive speed and the condition of Fitzpatrick is under investigation.
OHP was assisted by the Logan County Sheriff's Department and Guthrie EMS.
