Four FFA members from Mulhall-Orlando recently competed at the Oklahoma State FFA Livestock Judging Contest in Stillwater, Oklahoma. KayLea Taylor, Baylee Brown, Callen Oldenburg and Deagan Pool took home the top team honors and were the high scoring team overall. This group has a natural eye for evaluating livestock, and it has been enhanced by countless hours of effort working with Mr. Jerry Brooks and Mrs. Tonya Middleton.
KayLea was second place individual, Baylee was fifth place individual and Callen was sixth place individual.
This impressive achievement qualified the team to compete at the American Royal National FFA Livestock Judging Contest Oct. 18 in Kansas City, Missouri.
The contest will include 10 classes of livestock across four species with six sets of oral reasons.
They truly deserve this opportunity to go show the nation that Mulhall-Orlando may be small, but we come to win!
“We are all super excited to represent Oklahoma and are looking forward to the experience,” team member KayLea Taylor said.
