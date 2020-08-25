Last year’s fair was the 50th anniversary and was very memorable, but this year’s was even more so because of all the changes due to COVID-19. 

There was no carnival and no animals penned in the barns, but our small community came together to put on this great livestock show.  

We were all just glad to be able to have our local fair as close to normal as possible. Big thank to those that made this event possible, as well as, all of those who came out to support your livestock exhibitors. 

Dairy

  Grand Champion- Kinley Rivera

Res. Grand Champion-Kinley Rivera

Junior Showmanship- Kinley Rivera

Breeding Swine

  Grand Champion- Dax Inman

Res. Grand Champion- Peyton Blehm

Market Swine

 Grand Champion – Paige Day

Res. Grand Champion- Dax Inman

Junior Showmanship- Kilee Blehm

Senior Showmanship- Baylee Brown

Breeding Goats-

Grand Champion- KayLea Taylor

Res. Grand Champion- Laramie Robinson

Market Goats- Grand Champion- Lincoln Oldenburg

Res. Grand Champion- Jace Taylor

Junior Showmanship- Laramie Robinson

Senior Showmanship- KayLea Taylor

Breeding Ewes-

Grand Champion- Kaylee Shenold

Res. Grand Champion- Bridger Arrignton

Market Lamb- Grand Champion- Callen Oldenburg

Res. Grand Champion- Kaylee Shenold

Junior Showmanship- Paxton James

Senior Showmanship- Callen Oldenburg

Breeding Heifers

Grand Champion- Lane Blankinship

Res. Grand Champion-Lane Blankinship

Prospect Steers-

Grand Champion- Briley Harman

Res. Grand Champion- Casyn Larman

Market Steers- Grand Champion- Denver Mckay

Res. Grand Champion- Denver Mckay

Junior Showmanship- Kamdyn Mckay

Senior Showmanship- Lane Blankinship 

Congratulations to all the M-O 4-H and FFA livestock exhibitors!

