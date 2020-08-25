Last year’s fair was the 50th anniversary and was very memorable, but this year’s was even more so because of all the changes due to COVID-19.
There was no carnival and no animals penned in the barns, but our small community came together to put on this great livestock show.
We were all just glad to be able to have our local fair as close to normal as possible. Big thank to those that made this event possible, as well as, all of those who came out to support your livestock exhibitors.
Dairy
Grand Champion- Kinley Rivera
Res. Grand Champion-Kinley Rivera
Junior Showmanship- Kinley Rivera
Breeding Swine
Grand Champion- Dax Inman
Res. Grand Champion- Peyton Blehm
Market Swine
Grand Champion – Paige Day
Res. Grand Champion- Dax Inman
Junior Showmanship- Kilee Blehm
Senior Showmanship- Baylee Brown
Breeding Goats-
Grand Champion- KayLea Taylor
Res. Grand Champion- Laramie Robinson
Market Goats- Grand Champion- Lincoln Oldenburg
Res. Grand Champion- Jace Taylor
Junior Showmanship- Laramie Robinson
Senior Showmanship- KayLea Taylor
Breeding Ewes-
Grand Champion- Kaylee Shenold
Res. Grand Champion- Bridger Arrignton
Market Lamb- Grand Champion- Callen Oldenburg
Res. Grand Champion- Kaylee Shenold
Junior Showmanship- Paxton James
Senior Showmanship- Callen Oldenburg
Breeding Heifers
Grand Champion- Lane Blankinship
Res. Grand Champion-Lane Blankinship
Prospect Steers-
Grand Champion- Briley Harman
Res. Grand Champion- Casyn Larman
Market Steers- Grand Champion- Denver Mckay
Res. Grand Champion- Denver Mckay
Junior Showmanship- Kamdyn Mckay
Senior Showmanship- Lane Blankinship
Congratulations to all the M-O 4-H and FFA livestock exhibitors!
