The Stillwater Fire Department dispatched several units Thursday evening to a structure fire in the 5000 block of W. McElroy Road.

Fire01.jpg

Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire Friday evening.

No injuries were reported, as the structure was determined to be abandoned.

Three units responded, two went to the scene and another stayed at the fire hydrant at the four-way stop on Country Club Rd, since there wasn't a hydrant close to the scene.

Fire05.jpg

Stillwater Fire Fighter Bradyn Pressnall pumps water for the other firefighters since there wasn't a fire hydrant near the scene.

Battalion Chief David Luckey said the cause of the fire is still unknown, but he released some information. 

Fire02.jpg

The Stillwater Fire Department had a few units on the scene of a fire and another unit off scene Friday night. 

According to Luckey, a garage next to an abandoned building caught fire. The garage was a "total loss" he said. 

LifeNet was dispatched but no one was injured. 

Fire04.jpg

Two firemen are crouched down near a water hose to extinguish a fire that happened Friday night.

SFD was assisted by LifeNet and the Payne County Sheriff's Office. 

If more information is available the story will be updated. 

