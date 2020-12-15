Multiple charges filed against Cushing man

Barry Hutton, 50, of Cushing, was charged with interfering with an emergency phone call, domestic assault and battery and unlawful possession of a controlled drug.
Cushing Officer David Smith was dispatched Nov. 25 to the 1,000 block of East Broadway St. regarding a physical domestic in progress.
Smith and Officer Taylor Ballard arrived on scene around the same time, and Smith said he observed several people outside.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the a woman at the scene alleged Hutton had pulled into her driveway and hit her car, and then proceeded to pull her from her vehicle by pulling on her arms.
Smith wrote in the affidavit that he observed a blood-pooled, already-bruised bite mark on the victim’s upper right arm with red surrounding the bite mark.
Hutton was said to be driving around in a Ford F-150 pickup with an oil tank in the bed of the pickup.
“As I was attempting to gather further information, I observed a Ford pickup with a tank in the bed of it at the stop sign at N. Highland Avenue and E. Broadway Street,” Smith alleged in the affidavit.
The woman confirmed the vehicle at the stop sign belonged to Hutton. The officer followed Hutton and conducted a traffic stop. Hutton was placed into investigative detention, and the affidavit said Hutton advised the officer he “didn’t touch her.”
According to the affidavit, Hutton told the officer the victim had gotten into her vehicle and he had opened her door to persuade her to come inside to talk about their relationship. He continued to tell the officer the victim put her car into reverse and he jumped into the vehicle because he had previously been run over in a separate incident when his vehicle was stolen.
“Barry advised she had rammed into his pickup and then he advised he had left in his pickup to allow her to cool down,” Smith alleged in the affidavit.
Ballard spoke to a neighbor who witnessed the incident. The witness alleged Hutton was the one who rammed his vehicle into the victim’s car. Another witness, who contacted 911, corroborated the victim’s statements made to the police.
According to the affidavit, the victim told the officers she did put her vehicle into reverse after Hutton had jumped inside her vehicle and bit her. When she reversed, she hit the pickup and caused it to go into the roadway.
“She advised this is when Barry went to his vehicle and rammed into the rear of her vehicle with his pickup. She advised he exited his vehicle again, approached her and put his hands on her again when she had yelled for someone to call the police,” Smith wrote in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, the victim said she told Hutton she was calling the police, and he took her phone out of her hand and took it with him. Smith said Hutton’s actions “hindered” the victim from contacting the police.
According to the police, Hutton started banging his head on Smith’s patrol car and then asked for a doctor to assess his injuries. Hutton told the officer he had a lump and bruise on his head, cheek, nose, lip and eye. The officer said he didn’t observe any injuries, but he called medical anyway.
The affidavit said the medical personnel didn’t observe any injuries other than swelling on his lip from it being busted.
Hutton was placed under arrest and Smith conducted a search incident to arrest before being placed into the patrol car.
“While in-transit to the jail I overheard Barry make a statement along the lines of if she would’ve just shut up and listened,” Smith wrote in the affidavit.
Hutton was placed into the mental health cell once he arrived at the Cushing City Jail.
“Barry advised me if he would’ve still been at the residence he would’ve gotten his shotgun and pointed it at police in order for us to shoot him,” Smith wrote.
The affidavit said Hutton told the officer he had been struggling with mental health issues and was at his wit’s end. Smith alleged he located a small baggie with white powdery substance, it was tested and lit up blue for methamphetamine. The baggie was sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for further chemical analysis.
Hutton entered into a not guilty plea and was set to have court next week. Due to the misdemeanor docket being canceled his case was rescheduled for Jan. 14.
