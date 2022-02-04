Official charges were filed against the man accused of leading law enforcement on a pursuit through town on Jan. 26.
Carlos Javier Lopez, 32, was charged with seven counts of assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of running a roadblock, and one count of attempting to elude a police officer.
Stillwater Detective Brett Moore wrote in the probable cause affidavit that he and Detective Josh Carson observed Lopez leave a known drug apartment. He alleged the tenant is a known Indian Brotherhood gang member and is a known drug distributor in Payne County.
“The male entered the apartment for less than a minute and exited, returning to his vehicle,” Moore alleged. “Through my training and experience, this activity was indicative of a drug transaction.”
Moore began following Lopez and conducted a traffic stop. The affidavit described Lopez as visibly nervous and shaking.
“Carlos began taking his seat belt off, and I attempted to open the driver’s door,” Moore wrote.”Carlos immediately grabbed the steering wheel and turned into Detective Carson, and fled southbound on Western.”
Lopez was accused of driving into traffic and damaging 11 vehicles, including four police units.
Multiple officers attempted a tactical vehicle intervention, but Moore said each time was unsuccessful. Stillwater Officer Charles Rivas successfully completed a TVI on his first attempt near the 400 block of S. Perkins Rd. Sgt. Greg Savory and Detective Adam Elliott positioned their vehicles to box Lopez in. The affidavit said Lopez plowed into the car, causing it to be disabled.
Rivas attempted a final TVI to disable Lopez’s vehicle by ramming into the rear of his truck.
“This disabled Officer Rivas’ vehicle also causing injury to himself,” Moore wrote.
Moore was able to push Lopez into the Stillwater Milling parking lot, where Lopez fled on foot but was apprehended.
Lopez was entered into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person. The affidavit said he was in possession of controlled dangerous substance and drug paraphernalia.
He was arrested and has been booked into the Payne County Jail. The court set bond at $250,000, and he is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.
