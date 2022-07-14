Multiple fire departments worked a large grassfire Wednesday, which had been threatening homes near State Highways 108 and 51 east of Stillwater.
Residents in the area were told to evacuate some time after 3 p.m. The Stillwater Fire Department said the fire was contained by 7:30 p.m. and crews were mopping up hotspots. KOCO journalist Abigail Ogle reported that two firefighters had to be treated for overheating.
North 108 was closed around 4:30 p.m. as crews worked to keep the fire from jumping the highway. It was reopened about 45 minutes later. Around 5:28 p.m., SFD reported that the fire had been slowed but not contained and wind was still a concern.
Crews from Cushing, Glencoe, Ingalls, Iowa Tribe, Maramec, Morrison, Pawnee, Perkins, Ripley and Yale joined Stillwater in the response. Emergency Management crews from Lincoln County, Payne County and Stillwater aided the response along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Payne County Sheriff’s Office and Stillwater Police Department. LifeNet also responded to the scene.
