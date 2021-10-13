A self-described hacker is claiming to have access to the websites of multiple sheriff's departments in Oklahoma.
Tuesday evening the News Press staff received a tip from a reader on Facebook that the Payne County Sheriff Office's website, paynecountyok.gov had been defaced.
The front page of the website was replaced with an image of soldier in silhouette holding a flag with with foreign symbols. Below the image was Turkish writing with links to the hacker’s Instagram and Facebook accounts. At the bottom of the page was also an embedded YouTube video of Turkish President Erdogan.
Payne County Undersheriff Marvin Noyes said the Sheriff’s Office was aware the website was defaced.
"We have contacted the company we contract with to maintain our website, they are working with our IT division to fix it," Noyes told the News Press.
Staff reached out to a person who was claiming responsibility via Facebook Messenger. The responder claimed and showed reasonable proof that they were indeed behind the attack. They demonstrated the ability to remove the defacement and return the site to normal operation and then turn the defacement back on, rendering the website unusable.
At noon Wednesday, the Payne County website seemed to have returned to normal. The site was unusable from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning. As of 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, the site still had the hacker's front page.
The hacker shared a list of 20 or more Oklahoma sheriff’s websites that were purportedly attacked. The News Press staff could only confirm two other websites were defaced in the same manner as Payne County’s – Lincoln County and Washington County.
The hacker shared how they exploited a web server from Light House web designs, the company behind sheriffwebsites.com. They claimed they were able to take full control of the web server because it hadn’t been updated since 2017. They claimed root level access to that web server allowed them to deface multiple sheriff websites at once.
When asked if they had gained access to private data, they claimed they had access to email logs and communications. They provided screenshots of what looked to be an internal website interface used to manage fugitives and safecam registrations – private households with security camera systems.
The attacker claimed their goal was to spread their religion and broadcast the Turkish President’s speech. No ransom was asked for. They also claimed to have successfully defaced campaign websites of President Joe Biden in 2020.
News Press reporters reached out to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for a comment, but their Sheriff Charlie Dougherty is also at a conference and was unable to give a statement.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.