Mediflight was requested and on standby Wednesday evening where two pedestrians were injured after helping the driver of a crashed vehicle. 

At least two people have been injured in a wreck east of Stillwater that responders to the scene say involved pedestrians who were attempting to help. 

First responders work the scene of a wreck between two vehicles that also involved pedestrians being injured Wednesday evening near the McElroy Road and Fairgrounds Road intersection east of Stillwater. 

The extent of the injuries has not been released. 

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on scene, one vehicle had wrecked Wednesday evening near the intersection of McElroy Road and Fairgrounds Road. Nearby pedestrians attempted to offer aid, but as another vehicle was attempting to get around the wreck, it struck the first vehicle, which then struck the pedestrians. 

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers investigated a collision where at least two people were injured. 

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene, but it has not been made official how many people were transported from the scene or if anyone was mediflighted. 

OHP is assisted by Payne County Sheriff's Office, LifeNet, and the Stillwater Fire Department. 

