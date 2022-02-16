At least two people have been injured in a wreck east of Stillwater that responders to the scene say involved pedestrians who were attempting to help.
The extent of the injuries has not been released.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on scene, one vehicle had wrecked Wednesday evening near the intersection of McElroy Road and Fairgrounds Road. Nearby pedestrians attempted to offer aid, but as another vehicle was attempting to get around the wreck, it struck the first vehicle, which then struck the pedestrians.
Multiple ambulances were called to the scene, but it has not been made official how many people were transported from the scene or if anyone was mediflighted.
OHP is assisted by Payne County Sheriff's Office, LifeNet, and the Stillwater Fire Department.
