Voters across the state turned out Tuesday for the primaries that determine who will represent each political party in the Nov. 8 general election.
Some races were decided in the Republican primary due to a lack of Democratic candidates while others had a large enough field of candidates to keep anyone from securing more than 50% of the vote and winning the race outright. In those cases, the top two finishers face off again in the Aug. 23 runoff primary election.
Democrats – who opened their primary to registered Independents – had far fewer choices to make than Republicans. There were no Libertarian primaries.
In Payne County, the incumbent Republican State Representatives in Districts 33 and 35 secured their seats with a majority of votes.
Stillwater Republican John Talley narrowly held off challenger Brice Chaffin in an election that took a bit more time than was typical for Payne County.
Talley topped Chaffin for the second time to win the Oklahoma House District 33 nomination but the final tally didn’t come for more than three hours past when the polls were closed due to a power outage that affected precinct 201 and required some ballots to be fed through the machine at the Election Board after the polls closed.
There was also an issue at precinct 401 with about 30 ballots that had faded bar codes and couldn’t be read by the machines. Those ballots had to be replicated in front of witnesses and were also fed through a machine at the Election Board.
In what was also the closest local vote of the night, the unofficial results for District 33 showed Talley with 2,533 total votes and Chaffin with 2,328. Talley won with 52% of the vote and if the results are certified, he will have secured another term.
District 35 Rep. Ty D. Burns ended the evening with 3,385 votes to his primary opponent Daniel Johnson’s 921, locking in the Republican nomination with 78.16% of the vote.
Burns will face Democrat Sam Jennings in the general election.
In the race for the Republican nomination for District 34, DaRan Johnson ended the night with 346 votes (20.01%) and was eliminated from the contest. A runoff between Michael Baughman, 817 votes (47.25%) and Andrew Muchmore, 566 votes (32.74%) will determine who represents the Republican party against District 34’s incumbent Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, in the general election.
In State House District 32, which was recently redrawn to take in the Perkins area, Payne County voters gave primary challenger Ryan Dixon 51.59% of their votes compared to 48.51% for incumbent Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, but Wallace ultimately secured his seat in the multi-county race with 3,030 votes (56.2%).
Two political newcomers, Rhonda Markum, 1,432 votes (42.99%) and Sheryl Arthur Lacy, 1,009 votes (30.29%) advance to the runoff primary for Payne County Commissioner District 3.
Markum told the News Press she was appreciative for the support of voters and District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier, her current boss.
“Rocky is my big supporter,” she said. “I am the most qualified candidate for the position. I have over 250 hours of training for county government.”
Lacy said she was also appreciative of the support she received in the election and she looks forward to proving to voters she is the right person for the job.
“I get to go one more round in it,” she said. “I was glad to have a second chance. I want to congratulate the other candidates for an election that was relatively clean. I look forward to visiting with people and listening to their concerns.”
Former District 3 commissioner Kent Bradley was eliminated in the primary with 890 votes (26.72%).
Because there were no Democratic candidates for any of the county’s elected offices, all Payne County offices will be decided in the primary or filled without an election because a single candidate filed unopposed.
Incumbent Assessor James Cowan-R will continue in that role, as will incumbent District 1 Commissioner Zachary Cavett-R.
District Judge Philip Corley – District 9, Office 1 – and Associate District Judge for Payne County Michael Kulling are also unopposed and will maintain their positions.
District Attorney for District 9 – covering Payne and Logan counties – Laura Austin Thomas will also automatically continue in her office.
Former State Representative Lee Denney, R-Cushing, will step into the role of county treasurer after current Treasurer Carla Manning chose not to seek re-election.
Cowan and Cavett will begin their new terms Jan. 1, 2023.
Denney will not take office until Manning’s term concludes at the end of the fiscal year. She will take office July 1, 2023.
District 21 Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry, who now represents western Payne County, will continue in that role without facing an election because he also did not draw an opponent.
Payne County’s vote tended to follow statewide patterns but favored Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Joy Hofmeister, Republican candidate for Attorney General Gentner Drummond and State Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Ryan Walters a bit more than voters statewide.
One race was a notable outlier.
Dr. Randy Grellner, a Republican candidate for Sen. Jim Inhofe’s unexpired U.S. Senate term who hails from Cushing, received a significant percentage of the vote in Payne County, 29.55%, finishing ahead of Congressman Markwayne Mullin. But Grellner was eliminated from the primary after receiving only 4.41% of the statewide vote. Mullin and T.W. Shannon will advance to the runoff.
All results are unofficial until they have been certified by the Payne County Election Board. Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein said 13 provisional ballots are still being processed by the Election Board. Provisional ballots are used for voters who don’t have acceptable identification or who vote at the wrong precinct. Because precinct boundaries were redrawn some voters may have voted at the incorrect precinct, Klein said. She anticipates processing the provisional ballots and having the official election results certified by Friday. The 13 provisional ballots will not change the runoff between Lacy and Markum.
How Payne County voted
Governor
Republican
- Kevin Stitt – 5,048 (68.9%), (69.06% statewide)
- Joel Kintsel – 1,099 (15%), (14.34% statewide)
- Mark Sherwood – 898 (12.26), (13.26% statewide)
- Moira McCabe – 282 (3.85%), (3.35% statewide)
Democrat
- Joy Hofmeister – 2,135 (67.73%), (60.74% statewide)
- Connie Johnson – 1,017 (32.27%), (39.26% statewide)
Attorney General
Republican
- Gentner F. Drummond – 3,814 (52.57%), (50.88% statewide)
- John M. O’Connor – 3,441 (47.43%), (49.12% statewide)
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Republican
- Ryan Walters – 3,018 (42.66%), (41.46% statewide)
- April Grace – 2,165 (30.6%), (30.63% statewide)
- John Cox – 1,538 (21.74%), (24.155 statewide)
- William E. Crozier – 354 (5%), (3.76% statewide)
U.S. Representative District 3
Republican
- Frank D. Lucas – 4,545 (62.97%), (61.14% statewide)
- Wade Burleson – 2,127 (29.47%), (30.61% statewide)
- Stephen Butler – 546 (7.56%), (8.24% statewide)
U.S. Senator
Republican
- James Lankford – 5,111 (69.9%), (67.83% statewide)
- Jackson Lahmeyer – 1,747 (23.89%), (26.38% statewide)
- Joan Farr – 454 (6.21%), (5.79% statewide)
Democrat
- Madison Horn – 1,262 (41.01%), (37.18% statewide)
- Jason Bollinger – 483 (15.7%), (16.78% statewide)
- Jo Glenn – 400 (13%), (12.99% statewide)
- Dennis L. Baker – 386 (12.54%), (13.77% statewide)
- Brandon Wade – 354 (11.5%), (12.25% statewide)
- Arya Azma – 192 (6.24%), (7.03% statewide)
U.S. Senator (unexpired term)
Republican
- Randy Grellner – 2,161 (29.55%), (4.41% statewide)
- Markwayne Mullin – 2,023 (27.67%), (43.62% statewide)
- T.W. Shannon – 1,213 (16.59%), (17.54% statewide)
- Luke Holland – 781 (10.68%), (11.28% statewide)
- Nathan Dahm – 477 (6.52%), (11.92% statewide)
- Scott Pruitt – 308 (4.21%), (5.04% statewide)
- Laura Moreno – 135 (1.85%), (1.84% statewide)
- Jessica Jean Garrison – 91 (1.24%), (1.71% statewide)
- Alex Gray – 34 (0.46%), (0.88% statewide)
- Adam Holley – 34 (0.46%), (0.52% statewide)
- John F. Tompkins – 32 (0.44%), (0.65% statewide)
- Michael Coibion – 14 (0.19%), (0.35% statewide)
- Paul Royse – 9 (0.12%), (0.25% statewide)
State Auditor and Inspector
Republican
- Cindy Byrd – 4,804 (67.75%), (70.05% statewide)
- Steven W. McQuillen – 2,287 (32.24%), (29.95% statewide)
State Treasurer
Republican
- Todd Russ – 3,177 (45.9%), (48.5% statewide)
- Clark Jolley – 2,535 (36.62%), (33.87% statewide)
- David B. Hooten – 1,210 (17.48%), (17.62% statewide)
Commissioner of Labor
Republican
- Leslie Kathryn Osborn – 3,552 (51.49%), (47.82% statewide)
- Sean Roberts – 2,410 (34.93%), (38.27% statewide)
- Keith Swinton – 937 (13.58%), (13.91% statewide)
Corporation Commissioner
Republican
- Kim David – 2,805 (41.62%), (41.07% statewide)
- Todd Thomsen – 1,595 (23.66%), (25.99% statewide)
- Justin Hornback – 1,416 (21.01%), (20.35% statewide)
- Harold D. Spradling – 924 (13.71%), (12.59% statewide)
*Bold denotes primary winner*
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.