Come out for the carnival! This year's Mummy and Son Dance is held on Friday, Oct. 4 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the City of Stillwater Community Center, 315 W. 8th Ave, in the Lowry Activity Center.
Preschoolers and above are welcome to accompany their mothers to the dance. Couples are encouraged to dress as their favorite Halloween character.
“It’s time to put on your dancing shoes and join us at the Community Center. Ghosts, goblins, super heroes, circus masters and lions are all welcome," Community Center Manager Stephanie Kinder said.
The Community Center will be decorated for a carnival theme as attendees enjoy a fun-filled night of dancing and refreshments.
Tickets are required and are available starting Sept. 1 until Oct. 3. They are $25 per couple and $10 for each additional son. Tickets are not available at the door the day of the event.
You may purchase tickets online or at the Community Center.
To purchase tickets for the dance online, go to tickets.stillwater.org.
This event is organized and presented by the City of Stillwater.
For more information, contact Stephanie Kinder at 405-533-8433 or email skinder@stillwater.org.
Halloween Events in Stillwater
We know you're excited for the Halloween season! Mark your calendars for these special Halloween events in October.
Friday, Oct. 4: Mummy & Son Dance (tickets now on sale online through Oct. 18)
Tuesday, Oct. 29: Stillwater Halloween Festival
Thursday: Oct. 31: Neighborhood trick-or-treating is always on Halloween night (Oct. 31) in Stillwater
