Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.