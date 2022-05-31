Multiple law enforcement personnel woke up early on Monday morning to complete the cross-fit workout to honor Navy Lt. Michael Murphy.
Murphy was 29 years old when he died near Asadabad, Afghanistan, in 2005, after the Taliban outnumbered him and his team. Murphy was said to be a CrossFit hero, and since his death, the Murph Workout has been widely performed on Memorial Day in his honor.
Stillwater Public Information Officer TJ Low said this workout is essential because it’s more than a workout.
“It’s a good time to get out an honor and show respect to the fallen that served our country,” he said.
Low said this year’s attendance came pretty close to the one last year, but many people are also on vacation right now, so some people couldn’t make it.
Members from Stillwater Police Department, Payne County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma State University, and two Stillwater firefighters – who are also on SWAT– completed the Murph workout.
The Murph workout consists of a 1-mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats, and another 1-mile run back while wearing a 20-pound weighted vest.
The officers began their run at 7 a.m. and ran from the Stillwater Police Department to the Humane Society of Stillwater.
Once they arrived at the Humane Society, the officers and deputies began the pushups, pullups, and squats. Some were faster than others, but they had a code of honor that day. No one gets left behind.
Not only did the officers cheer each other on as they ran back to the station, but Stillwater Firefighters also cheered them on as they passed by Station 1.
“The challenge was even more special because several of the participants were former military members who continue to serve this great country in the role of police officer,” Stillwater Police Chief Jeff Watts previously told the News Press. “We were able to honor them by being a part of a challenge that represents something much larger than any individual.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.