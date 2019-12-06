In the Stillwater area, being a band musician doesn’t have to end after high school or college thanks to the Stillwater Community Band.
For decades, the Community Band has saved musicians from having to lock away their instrument in a closet and given them an outlet to continue their craft playing beautiful music.
Wayne Bovenschen has been involved with the band since 1994, only a few years after it was reformed following a long hiatus. The original Stillwater Community Band was founded way back on July 4, 1906.
Bovenschen, the band’s conductor for the past 15 years, initially joined as a percussionist under the direction of then conductor Bill Ballenger. After Ballenger left for Texas Tech, and is now at Ohio State, Bovenschen took over as conductor where he has been ever since.
It has been a long, fruitful relationship as the Community Band – both concert and jazz bands – have played several concerts a year, along with playing state honor concerts and even going to Hawaii in 2016 for a concert commerorating the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.
Bovenschen said the band has given a lot of its members hope throughout the years.
“There are a lot of retired band directors and current band directors that play,” Bovenschen said. “Really, it is one of those things where it gives you an opportunity to continue to do something that you loved so much when you were younger. I think the band averaged between 60 and 70 players per concert. For a pretty small community, we are always searching for tunes to play. This is a pretty darn good band for such a small community.”
Bovenschen, a well-established player in his own regard and Michigan State graduate, said though the band is prestigious, the doors are always open because it is a volunteer, nonprofit organization.
“It is a totally volunteer group and really, if someone is interested in playing, it is not a band that rehearses a lot so if you come in and say, ‘Well, I played in sixth and seventh grade,’ that probably isn’t going to cut it,” Bovenschen said. “These are mostly made up of people who have played through high school and the vast majority played in college.”
Currently the band is in its winter season and preparing for the annual Christmas concert set for Friday night at the Stillwater Community Center. Bovenschen said it is special for two reasons, the first being that since it is Friday the 13th, a “Nightmare Before Christmas” theme is planned with Bovenschen being a big fan of Danny Elfman.
“The concert band plays ‘Sleigh Ride’ every year because it wouldn’t be Christmas without it. Since it is Friday the 13th, we have this arrangement of ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’” Bovenschen said. “That is really my favorite piece because it is different and I love Danny Elfman. That is my favorite one. Doing one that we have done quite a bit is ‘Ave Maria’ and Leroy Anderson’s ‘Celebration of Christmas,’ which is like an overture of five different Christmas songs.
“A very unique part about the concert is that we have a massive handbell choir, a combination of University Heights Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, with the band. I don’t know how many handbell players that is going to be, but it has to be close to 30 is my guess.”
The other reason Bovenschen is excited is that it’s his final concert as conductor. As the percussion director at Oklahoma State, he has a busy day job that includes working with the Cowboy marching band. On top of that, he is a percussionist for “Morgan,” and for the First United Methodist Church.
“I have got an awful lot going on trying to balance too many things in my schedule so I am going to actually step back and start playing percussion again,” Bovenschen said.
The interim director was voted to be KG Robinson, the director of Perkins-Tryon’s Midnight Regiment.
Bovenschen said he just felt like it was time, and with his schedule constantly being squeezed in the fall season because of OSU football, he felt that he couldn’t get everything organized the way he would like.
“It is not the time commitment, but it was all the preparation of organizing the rehearsals and advertising, I was losing time to do it right,” Bovenschen said. “That is why I decided that because I have been doing it for 15 years and enjoyed it. I am really going to miss conducting, but I am still going to be a part of it playing.”
What works for the rest of the members works for Bovenschen, though, because although he wont be conductor anymore, eh will always have a place in the community band.
“A good saying is music for life and we have guys in there who are into their 80s and still playing,” Bovenschen said. “The average age of the group because we do have younger members as well, so the average age has to be in the 50s.”
As for if there is anything planned for his last concert, Bovenschen said he has no idea.
“I told them that was our second-to-last rehearsal so if they are planning on doing something, I don’t know. I m just going into it and planning on not doing it different than any of the others. Hopefully there wont be anything embarrassing that happens to me,” Bovenschen joked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.