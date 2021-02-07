Music will fill the halls of the Stillwater Community Center on a more regular basis with the addition of Troubadour Thursday, a free open mic showcase for local singers and songwriters.
The community center hosted the first installment Thursday night.
Troubadour Thursday is a partnership between the Stillwater Community Center and Oklahoma State University’s Music Industry program.
OSU Assistant Professor and Music Industry Program Director Mark Perry said the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for his students to safely continue sharing their original songs in a public venue. They had performed regularly at a local tap room but social distancing requirements put a stop to that.
Jim Beckstrom from the Friends of the Stillwater Community Center reached out to Perry, saying he thought the community would enjoy having access to an event like that.
Beckstrom told the News Press he wanted to help provide a safe outlet for singer songwriters to share their music.
Although many of the students in the music industry program are interested in participating, Troubadour Thursday is open to any artist who wants to perform their original material, Perry said. Opening the evening up to the community, both as artists and as listeners, fits in with OSU’s land grant mission.
The amount of time performers get depends on how many show up to play.
The set up for Troubadour Thursday is similar to the Community Center’s Prairie Pandemic Relief concert series, with in-person seating limited to about 50 to provide adequate distance and the performance limited to an hour to avoid keeping people in an enclosed space for too long. Masks are required.
Perry said the Music Industry program has been going for about three years and it continues to grow. Many of the students have an interest in songwriting and developing in that area.
He anticipates more growth as the Greenwood School of Music moves into its facilities at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts.
One particularly exciting addition is a new high-end recording studio for student use in the new building. He hopes to have it complete by summer so students can begin using in in Fall 2021.
Troubadour Thursdays will continue the first Thursday of each month.
It’s part of the effort to get a pattern and a rhythm going for events at the Community Center, Beckstrom explained. He invites the community to come down in person or watch the recorded performances on the O’Colly website.
“It’s free, so it’s affordable and hopefully, sustainable,” he said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
If You Go:
What: Troubadour Thursday
When: 7:30 – 8:30 p.m., the first Thursday of the month
Where: Stillwater Community Center, 315 W. 8th Ave.
Free coffee and a cash bar are available at this all-ages show.
