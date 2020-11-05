Mustang man arrested on burglary charges in Payne County

Michael Paul Heldenbrand, 47, of Mustang, had charges filed Oct. 19 against him in Payne County of burglary in the second degree, possession of a controlled drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Long was patrolling Oct. 15 in Payne County, when according to the probable cause affidavit, Long overheard a call from Payne County Sheriff's Office regarding someone breaking into a building in the 5000 block of South Perkins Road.
Long made contact with Deputy David Sloan. Long was directed to the southside of the property, where he observed a hole cut in the fence. According to the affidavit, Long and Sloan located Heldenbrand hiding under one of the vehicles on the property.
Heldenbrand’s vehicle was searched and he was asked if he drove to the scene. His driver's license status was checked and was confirmed to be suspended.
“Long located a gray backpack in the bed of the truck that contained three silver spoons that had a white crystal substance on them,” Long wrote in the affidavit.
Long said the white substance was associated with methamphetamine. He also said several syringes were located that contained clear fluid.
“Long asked Heldenbrand about the substance and Heldenbrand stated that it was methamphetamine and that the substance belonged to him,” Long alleged in the affidavit.
Marijuana was also located in the vehicle.
Heldenbrand was transported to the Payne County Jail.
The affidavit said the substances found in the vehicle tested positive as methamphetamine and marijuana.
Bond was set in the amount of $60,000 and an application for court appointed counsel was filed.
He entered into a plea of not guilty and will appear on the preliminary docket Nov. 12.
