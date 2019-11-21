The students of the 3D design and visual thinking course at Oklahoma State University are holding an event on Saturday to reveal mythical creatures that could possibly be inhabiting Boomer Lake.
The students are creating 3D floating structures that will be anchored down in Boomer Lake. Each structure will represent a creature that could be entirely mythical or just undiscovered by scientists that would have a possibility living in the ecosystem of Boomer Lake. There are approximately 40 students led by the leading instructors Jessica Teckemeyer and Robin Baker. Students will be in groups of two or three creating these spectacular floating structures.
Teckemeyer said she and Baker got the idea from artist Steve Snell who created public events such as this to show off the art in a “Lewis and Clark” style. He would show his art as it floated down the river for the community to see. Building off of this idea they thought it would be a good opportunity to have an event for the community of Stillwater as well as a good project for the students.
Steve Snell visited OSU and assisted the students in building their models. As weeks passed Snell created the outlining models with the students to help the process begin and help ensure that the structures will float on Boomer Lake.
The students range from freshman to seniors of this 3D design course. All of the students are art and design majors participating in creating the sculptures. Teckemeyer stated that this doesn't only teach them how to use their skills from 3D design and visual thunking to build a structure. It also provides the opportunity to learn how to develop collaboration skills while working on a project as a group.
Being the first year that they are putting on an event like this they aren't sure what to expect. The possibility of doing projects and events like this all depends on the communities engagement with the floating sculptures at Boomer Lake. The idea of sharing this sort of artistic showcase is all designed around the popularity of the event. If the event has good engagement there might be a push to include it for homecoming event as well.
Both Teckemeyer and Baker hope that people enjoy the students dedication and handwork that they've put forth in creating this project. The event takes place from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, where the “fantastic beasts” will be displayed at Boomer Lake.
