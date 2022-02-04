Payne County pharmacies have reported at least one shipment of free N95 masks from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, but some have already handed out that supply and others are worried about publicizing it only to run out before people can get them.
Pharmacy employees told the News Press they weren’t sure if or when they would get more.
According to OSDH Public Information Officer Scott Haywood, pharmacies most likely to get the supply were those in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
In Payne County that included: Tiger Drug, Baker Pharmacy, Central Drug, Charlie’s Discount Drug, Ken’s Pharmacy, M&M Medical Rental; Perkins Drug, Perkins Family Clinic Pharmacy and Yale Drug Inc.
According to a Jan. 28 release, OSDH would distribute just over 500,000 N95 masks. According to the CDC, the N95 or KN95 respirators are the recommended masks for reducing SARS-CoV-2 transmission.
The OSDH release said the first shipment was sent to select pharmacies Jan. 27, with another shipment going to additional pharmacies, Jan. 31.
“With the highly transmissible omicron variant we know that the quality of the mask someone chooses to wear matters,” Michael DeRemer, OSDH director of emergency preparedness and response service said in a press release. “We want to make sure all Oklahomans have access to the best mask possible to protect themselves and others from this virus, no matter where they live and at no-cost.”
Some pharmacies did report having a few N95 masks still in stock, though they did not want to publicize it.
For those who might try to order the masks online, the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health has a list of approved manufactures for respirators at https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/npptl/topics/respirators/disp_part/n95list1.html.
