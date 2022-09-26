A total of six Stillwater teens are National Merit Semifinalists.
Three go to Stillwater High School, while three others attend the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics.
Stillwater students were Bess Glenn, Marek Oomens and Sydnee Sisneros. OSSM students were Janice Ku, Charles Liu and Brian Yang.
The National Merit Program selects around 16,000 semifinalists for its scholarship program. That represents less than one percent of high school seniors. The students qualify as juniors with PSAT scores. The number chosen is based on state rankings.
Of the semifinalists, 95 percent become National Merit Finalists. Half of those will earn the Merit Scholar title and the National Merit Scholarship that comes with it.
Finalists are chosen based on their scholarship application, academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment as well as honors and awards received, according to the National Merit Society.
Scholarship winners will be announced beginning in April 2023 and concluding in July.
