After a year of not being able to celebrate annual events, the community gathered together Tuesday to partake in the 2021 National Night Out.
Officers from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma State University, Payne County Sheriff’s Office and the Stillwater Police Department had numerous activities to keep kids and families entertained from 6 p.m.- 9p.m at Southern Woods Park.
SPD Capt. Kyle Gibbs has been involved in the Community Outreach Program (COPS) for most of his career. This program is something he enjoys doing because he is able to get out into the community and reach people.
“We were excited. Our National Night Out is fun," Gibbs said. "It’s all positive interaction and no negative. That’s a big deal for us; especially those of us in law enforcement."
Members of local law enforcement weren’t the only people hosting booths at the event.
LifeNet, Stillwater Pediatrics, Stillwater Big Brother Big Sister and others were there with fun activities and prizes for the kids.
OSUPD brought Segways for kids to maneuver through an obstacle course. Officers helped guide those who needed the extra assistance.
SPD Public Information Officer Kyle Bruce was unlucky and had to man the dunk tank. He was dunked several times by kids of all ages, who let out cheers of joy each time he splashed into the water.
"It was cool water on a hot summer evening," Gibbs said.
The Stillwater Multi-jurisdictional Special Operations Team was also at National Night Out with a table lined with their equipment for kids to look at.
Gibbs said he and everyone else were delighted and grateful for everyone that came out to participate.
“That event is all about creating relationships. People get to know us and we get to know them on a one-on-one basis,” he said.
Capt. Colt Chandler from OSUPD said he believes outreach is important for the community, especially children so they can interact and get to know officers for fun.
“It’s equally important for officers to take part in community outreach because it gives us a chance to learn what citizens expect of their police agency,” Chandler said.
