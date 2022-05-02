The high winds that came with Monday's storm demolished several structures near Ripley on State Highway 108.
The National Weather Service had issued a warning for a radar-indicated tornado around 6:30 p.m. The damage from wind was evident.
Property owner Jeff Willson had a vacant trailer home completely destroyed not far from his home.
"I was trying to keep my wife calm because she and my daughter were looking out those west windows watching everything blow in all directions," Wilson said.
Linda Chace's garage was destroyed while she was taking cover.
"I was in the back room and I came out and all the damage was done," she said. "I heard something hit the back of our house – the garage – it flew over the house."
A neighboring trailer home was also destroyed but was unoccupied at the time.
"That's the miracle of it, no one was injured."
Update: 6:30 p.m.
Payne County Emergency Management has reported debris and wind damage around Ripley from a storm that passed through around 6:30 p.m.
Some news stations have reported that a tornado may have touched down in the area. The National Weather Service in Norman issued a tornado warning due to a radar-indicated tornado in the area.
Update: 6 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for a storm just south of Ripley, moving east. Cushing and Drumright are in the path of the storm. Anyone in the area is instructed to take immediate cover.
Update: 5:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Edmond, Guthrie and Stillwater.
The potential risks include wind up to 60mph and hail up to quarter size.
From Earlier
Stillwater and the surrounding area will be under a tornado watch for much of the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Norman.
These storms carry the potential for tornadoes and large hail.
Payne County was put into an "enhanced" threat zone at around 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.