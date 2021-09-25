The United Way of Payne County reported 475 volunteers pitching in on more than 75 community service projects durings its 25th anniversary Day of Caring event last week.
Day of Caring was Sept. 16. The single-day event which also marks the opening of the annual fundraising campaign began in 1996, according to UWPC.
“The volunteers assisted with projects including lawn work, painting, floor installation, cleaning, building fences and much more. These projects support the United Way’s partner agencies and their clients, improve and beautify public spaces, and generate a sense of comradery and connection among participants. Volunteers assisted partner agencies in Stillwater, Perkins, Cushing and Yale,” the UWPC release reads.
There are 22 nonprofit partner agencies that recieve support from the United Way of Payne County.
“Day of Caring is a continuing tradition in Payne County that showcases community spirit, generosity and the willingness to work together to help those in need,” said Ruth Cavins, executive director of the United Way.
Day of Caring is supported not only by hundreds of community members, but also several local businesses that contribute supplies and materials for projects.
According to the release, Stillwater Medical Center provided around $5,000 in supplies as the presenting sponsors. Other major donors included Enbridge, Kicker, BancFirst, Simmons Bank and Exchange Bank. Additional support came from the OSU Foundation, North Central Oklahoma Home Builders Association, The Bank National Association, RCB Bank, Udoka Law, Edward Jones, Manhattan Construction, Payne County Bank, Interworks, Dr. Stephanie Kendrick and Quilting Post.
SPD Capt. Kyle Gibbs of the Stillwater Police Department was the Day of Caring coordinator for projects and volunteers for the 18th year in a row and Shelter Insurance’s Angela Pradia was 2021 Day of Caring Stillwater chair.
“Originally, Day of Caring was a national United Way event held all over the country on a specific day in the fall,” the release reads. “Days of Caring are now scheduled throughout the year in thousands of communities. Day of Caring signifies the public launch of the United Way annual fundraising drive and helps their partner agencies provide important resources to Payne Country’s neighbors, peers, coworkers and family members.
“The fundraising goal for the 2021 United Way Campaign is set at $950,000. One out of 3 Payne County residents receive services from United Way’s 22 partner agencies each year. To volunteer or learn more go to unitedwaypaynecounty.org/donate.”
