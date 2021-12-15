The needs are evolving as more of the Afghan allies forced to flee their country after the U.S. military pulled out make their way to Stillwater.
Oklahoma is expected to eventually take a total of 1,850 Afghan refugees, the third largest total in the U.S. Catholic Charities is handling the resettlement of 1,800 and a synagogue in Tulsa has offered to sponsor 50 more, Mike FitzGerald, Operations Director in Stillwater for Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, previously told the News Press.
Stillwater will be receiving 40 families, many of them with young children, FitzGerald has said.
The first two families had arrived in Stillwater by press time Wednesday and another was expected to move in the next day, Case Manager Sarah Murray said. At least two more are planned for next week.
Murray said she doesn’t know if they’ll make it, but she personally would like to see 10 families settled in Stillwater by the end of December.
Some of it depends on how much support the families need when they arrive.
FitzGerald said because many of them have been in Tulsa for several months, there has been time for them to get things they’ll need, like SNAP cards for food assistance and work permits.
That helps, but some will need more help than others gaining English language skills and adapting culturally. Each family is different and will have different wants and needs.
“The backgrounds are a variety,” Murray said. “We have lots of stories.”
Catholic Charities staff and volunteers are working to get apartments furnished, stocked and ready to go ahead of the demand. But housing restrictions are a complicating factor that slows the process of getting people out of hotels and into long-term housing.
Most of the rental stock currently available in Stillwater is two-bedroom apartments, which can only house a maximum of five people, Catholic Charities staff has said.
Afghan families tend to have more children, so larger homes with three or more bedrooms will be needed to accommodate them, Murray explained. One landlord with several rental properties has been in contact, so they have a handful of larger homes available. But more are needed.
A growing need is new mattresses and futons, especially twin size mattresses, because of the larger number of children arriving.
Simple bed frames are going to be another need, Murray said. The type with slats simplifies things because it eliminates the need for a box spring.
Several local furniture stores are making deals on mattresses and futons, which can double as seating.
The federal government requires the families be provided with enough seating for each family member. But not every family may want it, Murray said. Afghans traditionally sit on the floor and take meals on the floor, which is covered with an area rug. So she thinks it may turn out there isn’t as much need for seating and an unanticipated need for large area rugs.
“But if someone really wanted to donate a new couch, that would be great too,” she said.
The federal government has minimum requirements for what each family must be provided, but Stillwater’s organizers looked at the list and decided it was too bare-bones.
As Murray ticked off the items she needed to pull from her stock of donations to furnish two more apartments and provide the residents with basic kitchen and personal hygiene supplies, she said, “A whole lot of it is not on the list. We decided we wanted to provide more than the federal list so we went above and beyond.”
Many household necessities, including common items like measuring cups, toilet brushes and plungers aren’t on that list, Murray said. So they asked for an expanded list of items from donors.
Of course, monetary donations and gift cards always help because they can be used by the families or Catholic Charities staff to replenish supplies, fill gaps and provide for unexpected needs.
People who want to help can find more information about the effort on the Afghan Family Project – Stillwater webpage at global.okstate.edu/afghan-project/index.html and stay up to date on needs by joining the Stillwater Refugee Resettlement group on Facebook.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.