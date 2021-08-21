It took Anne Nelson nine days to write a play that would capture the hearts of many across the world and continue to impact lives 20 years later.
Her play, “The Guys,” tells the story of a New York Fire Department captain who has to eulogize eight men who died under his command on 9/11. Theatre Tulsa is doing a run of the play from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5 in the Doenges Theatre of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
Nelson grew up in Stillwater, so when she found out her play “The Guys” will be performed in Tulsa for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, she didn’t hesitate to make plans to come back.
Nelson got her start at Stillwater High School, where she found her love of theatre at the age of 14.
“In the early part of my life, I was on stage, and then went into journalism,” Nelson said. “When I came back to the theater years later, those roots were very, very powerful for me. And I’m so grateful that I lived in a town where that was possible.”
Nelson was living in New York working as the Director of the International Program at the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism, supervising over 30 international students, when tragedy struck on Sept. 11, 2001.
“They (students) were supposed to go out and cover the mayoral primaries, and my job involved trying to make sure they were all safe,” she said. “On that day, I also had two young children, which added to the anxiety.”
Nelson volunteered to help a fire captain write eulogies for the men he lost that day. The captain was looking for help from a writer. When she met with the captain, she had no idea what would come after.
“So I had that experience and then weeks later, I was sitting next to a theatre director, this theater was near the World Trade Center site and was going bankrupt, because the whole area was closed down. He said ‘Before we close our doors forever, we want to do a play that speaks to the occasion,’” Nelson said.
She then told the director, “Yeah, I want to write an article about this incredible captain I met but I don’t want to violate his privacy because he’s already so vulnerable.”
Nelson then set out to write the play, she said she would work until after midnight on the script. She described the process as “organic” and things just “flowed” for her.
When Nelson was with the captain and helping him with the eulogies, she said she took extensive notes, something she commonly did as a journalist.
“A lot of them were in direct quotes, and so then it was kind of a matter of creating a dramatic structure but then filling it in with the conversation and the arc of the relationship,” she said, “It sounds strange but it happened naturally.”
Once she gave the director the script, she said she expected to have notes from him asking for 10 rewrites. She was surprised when he didn’t.
Instead she was invited over to his house, where he, Sigourney Weaver and Bill Murray sat down at the table and read her script.
“We sat down at the table and they read it and then there was just silence. And I looked at them and then they said, ‘We’re gonna do this,’” Nelson said.
Nelson said she was stunned because she never imagined her play would be performed. She had hoped it would be read but never dreamed it would hit the stage. “The Guys” has been performed in all 50 states and in 15 countries. Nelson said this year there are 40 productions underway including one in Australia and one in Tokyo.
“I’m only going to two. One in upstate New York and Tulsa. And I was really excited about Tulsa because it was very much the big city on the maps for me as a Stillwater girl,” she said.
Nelson said she feels very connected to Oklahoma. Her father is a retired Oklahoma State University professor and the showing in Tulsa gave her an opportunity to see her parents.
Nelson said one thing she would like people to know is the play isn’t depressing. It’s based on the tragedy of 9/11 but offers hope to those who watch it.
“It’s about a man and a woman in the midst of disaster who find ways to be kind to each other and to find humor and light amid the darkness,” she said.
As a writer, Nelson found herself struggling with the darkness of what happened that day. As she was writing it, she felt like she needed to change the tone. She laughed as she said she threw in a “tango,” which she was sure would get cut by the director. But it didn’t.
“So anybody who goes to Tulsa to see the play will notice that moment where the tone shifts and it shifts because it had to,” she said. “You can only move into the darkness to a certain point, and then the spirit rebels.”
Nelson said she never intended the play to be used for commercial purposes, but in 2002 a movie was made.
She didn’t know the day she decided to sit down and write how her words would impact the lives of so many people, and continue to impact people to this day.
“It’s about this fire captain’s incredible generosity of spirit and the way that there’s so much evil and despair in the world, sometimes you have to look to the people who’ve been inspired. That’s how I felt looking at the evil of Sept. 11,” she said. “It was easy to just give up on the human race ... and yet, when I met him, I said, ‘OK, this is the point.’ There are people like this that exist and if we try to emulate them, we can all have a better life.”
Nelson said she wanted the Stillwater community to know how grateful she is to have gotten her start in theatre and the sense of community she gained while living in Stillwater.
For ticket prices and showing times and dates visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org.
