For Oklahoma State University senior Allie Williams, the pursuit of her dream took a while longer than she expected. Williams has spinal muscular atrophy, which made her dream of pursuing a career as a singer something that would have been difficult. She was told her lungs might not be able to handle it, and even with a full ride to OSU out of high school, she gave in to her fear and instead obtained a degree at Rogers State University.
“There were several people, my confidants and people that I trusted, told me that it probably wasn’t a good career path because of the fact that most people with spinal muscular atrophy lose the ability to breathe on their own, so they end up having to be on a ventilator,” Williams said. “Being 18, an inexperienced child, I let that fear take me over.”
She graduated from Rogers State but was unable to find a job for a few years before getting married and moving to Colorado. She said when she was 34, she got divorced and was looking for something to do with her life.
Now, as she nears 40, Williams is set to become the first person who uses a wheelchair full-time to receive a vocal degree from OSU’s Greenwood School of Music.
“In 2016, I said, ‘Alright, I’m going to do it.’ I was told not to do it when I was young and when I was scared, and I was no longer young and no longer scared,” Williams said.
“It is really important that I’m doing what I’ve always wanted to do. Just being older, and there’s more representation of people with disabilities in the music industry. Representation really matters, and I really wanted to be that person for someone else. Because I was the first full-time wheelchair user in the OSU music program.”
A few weeks ago, Williams began taking a recently approved FDA at-home treatment for spinal muscular atrophy called Evrysdi, which she said has helped her regain movement she had lost during the past five years. She said she didn’t want to label it as a ‘wonder drug,’ but did say it has helped her in numerous ways.
“With my disease, which is a progressive disease, as I get older I lose more movement,” Williams said. “I was very lucky in my 20s and I kind of plateaued and didn’t really lose movement in my 20s. But as I went to school, I noticed my hands weren’t working quite as well, I couldn’t hold a pencil and take notes in class like I used to be able to. At this point, only two weeks into the medication, I have gotten back all of those movements that I lost over the past five years.
“I was having issues swallowing food, but I have not choked one time since I started the medication. I can feed myself again. I don’t have to rely on someone else to shove food in my mouth anymore. That has been probably the biggest win for me, is being able to eat on my own.
“But when it comes to my singing, I’ve already noticed a big jump in being able to hold a note longer; I can sing four or five songs in a row without taking a break. Before, I had to take a break in between each song. I have my senior recital coming up Nov. 18, and I have to sing a solid 30 minutes of music, and I’ve never been able to do that. Because of Evrysdi, I feel like I’m going to be able to do it. I’ve been extremely lucky with how my body has done with having this disease. So being able to sing longer, breathe deeper, and I just feel amazing. This medicine has done so much for me, and it’s only been two weeks.”
Williams said her dream job would be voice acting, but sees herself getting involved with a school system in order to help change the curriculum to better accommodate students with disabilities. She said she was also the first person in a wheelchair at her high school and that she wants to be a representative role model for all students with disabilities.
“It’s kind of the idea of, ‘What can we do to make this easier for you as a student.’ And not every student has the ability to vocalize that, or they just don’t want to be a bother,” Williams said. “I know that’s a big thing in the community, where a lot of us feel like we’re a burden, so we don’t advocate for ourselves. So having somebody understanding what’s going on and advocating for us is really important. And there’s really not that many people who do that kind of thing for public schools.”
Williams said her mother, Tree Williams, is the reason she has been able to get to the point where she is.
“My mother was always a pusher,” Williams said. “I don’t mean she forced me to do things, but she definitely pushed me to do things that I was uncomfortable with. And she always said, ‘Well, nobody is going to do it for you, so you have to do it yourself.’ She made me the advocate that I am today, and I don’t think I would be as strong and be able to do the things that I do.”
