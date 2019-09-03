New accusation of molestation for man who violated sex offender registry

A convicted child molester who was charged last month with violating a safety zone was attempting suicide when a Payne County Sheriff’s Office investigator, who had come to arrest him on new charges, intervened, according to records obtained by the News Press.
During the enrollment period at a Stillwater elementary school, James Leroy Bear was listed as an authorized person to pick up and drop off a neighbor’s child, which spurred a PCSO investigation. The investigation led law enforcement to believe Bear had molested one of those children, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Charges are expected this week.
According the probable cause affidavit, following the revelation that Bear had unsupervised access to the children, investigators set up a forensic interview with one of the children. During the interview, the child reported that Bear would sleep in the same bed with the child and perform sexual acts. The child was also underwent a medical exam at the Saville Center.
The investigator wrote that he went to the trailer park on Friday to arrest Bear and found a vehicle matching Bear’s hidden behind unoccupied trailer houses. There was a garden hose leading from the tailpipe into the cab of the vehicle via the window.
“I observed Bear, who appeared to be deceased or sleeping sitting the driver seat with the motor running,” the statement reads. “I gave commands for Bear to show me his hands; Bear complied and was taken into custody.”
Bear had posted a $5,000 bond Aug. 21 during his arraignment on the felony charge of violating the sex offender registry.
In that case, according to court records, the mother who was attempting to authorize Bear as a caregiver, “continued saying she knew the whole story of his history and there is more to the story and she does feel safe having her children around Bear.”
A source close the case told the News Press that the mother had been interviewed after the other revelations, but was not sure what charges, if any, she could face.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.