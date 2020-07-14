The Stillwater Board of Education has two new members and new officers following a special Tuesday board meeting.
Stillwater voters went to the polls and chose Melody Wright and Ashley Moore in an election originally scheduled for April was pushed to the June primary.
Moore defeated Steve Hallgren for the Ward 5 seat that was open following former president Bob Graalman’s departure. Wright won Ward 4 over incumbent Dustin Reavis, who had been appointed to the board in 2019.
Superintendent Marc Moore welcomed both members with some words of wisdom from an outgoing member.
“I think Bob Graalman put it well,” Moore said. “’It’s more work than you could ever imagine but it’s more rewarding than you could ever imagine.’”
Member Mitsi Andrews read the oath to each new member, and said she had appreciation for their experience.
“Both Melody and Ashley are former Stillwater High School teachers, so it will be nice to have that teacher viewpoint on the board,” Andrews said.
During the special meeting, the board also chose new officers among themselves. Andrews was nominated by member Camille DeYong to serve as president. DeYong also nominated member Tim Riley to serve as vice president. Both were voted into office unanimously.
“Thank you, I am honored and I will do my best to fulfill this to the best of my abilities so thank you for the confidence in me,” Andrews said.
“I’ll be a great wing man,” Riley said.
DeYong also accepted the position, though maybe somewhat reluctantly, of being the new board minutes clerk.
“I have dodged this bullet for seven years,” DeYong said.
