Carlos Delatorre, Director of Systems Sales for JVCKENWOOD, and Jason Jerrel, a solutions engineer for the company, traveled from Irving, Texas, to Stillwater attending last Thursday’s meeting of the Payne County Board of Commissioners. The commissioners were considering approval of a Request for Proposal for a countywide emergency radio network.
When asked how they knew about the meeting, Delatorre responded: “We read about it in the newspaper.”
According to Dean Hart, the expert with TUSA Consulting who has assisted in drafting the RFP, JVCKENWOOD is one of four companies that could provide the countywide network the commissioners are attempting to build. The other three companies are Motorola Solutions, L3Harris, and Tait Communications. Representatives from Motorola and L3Harris have previously attended meetings of the commissioners.
“Vendors sharpen their pencils to provide a lower price when making competitive bids,” Hart has said.
The commissioners approved the 203-page RFP that was recommended by the advisory committee created by the commissioners. Slight changes were made to the RFP after review and input from county attorney Lowell Barto. Under the terms of the RFP, the commissioners are seeking competitive bids for a turnkey project providing a new P25 700/800 MHz Digital Simulcast Trunked radio network capable of meeting current and future needs for Payne County. As a turnkey project, the vendor will build the system without any cost of construction assigned to the county.
Deputy Emergency Management Director Troy Choplin said that he has been in meetings with emergency responders for four years discussing a countywide emergency radio network. Funds were not available from the county for the project until the county was notified it is receiving $15.8 million of federal stimulus funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. Payne County has received one-half of those funds from the federal government and is expecting to receive the balance sometime this month.
Commissioner Chris Reding and Sheriff Joe Harper have been concerned that supply chain shortages and inflation may contribute to competitive bids exceeding the $9.6 million set aside for a potential contract with Motorola. The requirements of the RFP may require the vendor to provide a better system than what was initially contemplated with Motorola. Details of the proposed contract with Motorola have not been released to the public.
Under the terms of the RFP, all interested vendors will be required to attend a pre-proposal conference on Oct. 25 at 9 a.m. at the commissioners’ conference room in the county administration building. Representatives from the four qualified companies may appear at that conference. Vendors interested in bidding on the project will be required to submit bids by Dec. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.