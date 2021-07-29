Newly appointed Oklahoma Attorney Gen. John O’Connor, in his first major act after less than a week on the job, is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the federal precedent that upholds abortion rights.
According to a press release from the AG’s office, O’Connor filed the brief Thursday. The decision follows hundreds of lawmakers on Thursday citing a Mississippi case when the state created a law in 2018 that banned nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. That law was overturned by the Circuit Court of Appeals as unconstitutional. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear the case in October.
“Human life begins at conception, and abortion is antithetical to our country’s foundation as a free and moral people,” O’Connor said in the release. “When the Supreme Court issued Roe v. Wade in 1973, the Court did not adhere to the rule of law or the Constitution, but instead dehumanized an entire class of people by ordering states to allow the abortions. Moreover, it degraded the character of our nation as one that values compassion and condemns violence. My colleagues and I encourage the court to correct this egregious mistake, overturn the lower court’s ruling and allow states to protect their unborn children.”
Attorneys General from 23 other states signed the brief. Those were
Texas, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.
They have also asked the Supreme Court to overturn Planned Parenthood vs. Casey, a 1992 case heard by the Supreme Court which upheld Roe. v. Wade by a 5-4 vote.
“Decisions like Roe and Casey also force states to draw reprehensible lines regarding abortion,” Attorney General O’Connor added. “As an American committed to justice and the Constitution, I have no choice but to stand up for the least among us and to condemn the killing of our unborn children.”
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster also filed a brief asking for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. He was joined by governors of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Texas and Oklahoma.
